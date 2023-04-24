Photos: Walt Disney World Vault Collection No Longer Available at the Main Street Cinema

With the end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations, the Main Street Cinema at the Magic Kingdom has stopped selling the Vault Collection of merchandise and is now home to different apparel, as well as headwear.
The marquee for the Main Street Cinema still reads “The Magic of Walt Disney World.” Inside, Walt Disney World logo merchandise can now be found, as well as a wide variety of mouse ears and hats.
Vintage clips of classic Magic Kingdom attractions still play behind the register, at least for now.
