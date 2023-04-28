Disney TV Animation Shares New Trailer For “Hailey’s On It!” Starring Auli’i Cravalho Coming Soon to Disney Channel and Disney+

Disney TV Animation has revealed the trailer for the new animated series set for Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney+, Hailey’s On It!, set to debut in June.

Disney Television Animation has released the trailer for the upcoming new Disney Channel series, Hailey’s On It!, which will also debut on Disney+.

The star-studded guest cast includes Brian Jordan Alvarez (M3GAN), Blake Anderson (Workaholics), World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer Mick Foley, comedian Jo Koy, Jack McBrayer (30 Rock), Bebe Neuwirth (Frasier), Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live), Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Brandon Mychal Smith (Disney Channel's Sonny with a Chance), Martin Starr (Party Down) and legendary satirist Weird Al Yankovic.

