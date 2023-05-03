“Pupstruction” Arrives on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+ on June 14th

Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+, are set to debut their music-filled series, Pupstruction, featuring Olga Merediz, Todrick Hall, Gabriel Iglesias, and Nate Torrence, on June 14th.

What’s Happening:

Pupstruction, an imaginative, music-filled animated series from Disney Branded Television that follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team — a doggone hard-working construction crew ranging from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies — is set to premiere WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior (8:00 a.m. EDT).

Joining the previously announced voice cast in recurring and guest star roles for season one are Olga Merediz (Broadway’s In the Heights ) as Grandma Dee, Todrick Hall ( American Idol Space Jam: A New Legacy ) as Felipe and Nate Torrence ( Zootopia ) as Chameleo.

centers on crew leader Phinny, an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The other members of Pupstruction are Luna, a comically spontaneous sheepdog; Roxy, a can-do rottweiler; and Tank, a lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don’t need big paws to have big ideas. Together, the Pupstruction crew uses mud, sweat, drool and plenty of heart to build and create. Geared towards kids ages 2-7, each episode features two 11-minute stories with an original song in each episode. The main title theme song, written by series’ songwriter/composer Rob Cantor, will be released on Friday, May 12. The full digital soundtrack, Disney Junior Music: Pupstruction, featuring the theme song plus additional songs from the series, will be released by Walt Disney Records on June 14. Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing is developing product lines inspired by the series featuring apparel, figures, vehicles, role-play products, plush, books and more.

The series stars Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's upcoming Elio) as Phinny, Gabriel Iglesias (Big City Greens) as Tank, Yvette Nicole Brown (Firebuds) as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle (The Simpsons) as Maya, Kari Wahlgren (The Ghost and Molly McGee) as Bailey.

) as Roxy and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown ( ) as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ( as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ( ) as Bailey. In addition to Braun, the series’ creative team for season one includes Victor Cook (T.O.T.S.) as executive producer, Robyn Brown (Muppet Babies) as co-producer/story editor and Abigail Nesbitt (T.O.T.S.) as supervising director. Rob Cantor (The Ghost and Molly McGee) is songwriter and composer. Pupstruction is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.