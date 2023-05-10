Therii’s and More New Merchandise Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Some new items have arrived at the stalls of the Black Spire Outpost in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, while an older item is seeing a hefty discount.

An interesting new plush arrival is the Therii, a creature that was actually created for the unbuilt third attraction in Galaxy’s Edge. You can now take home your own Therii for $34.99.

Those leaning towards the Dark Side of the Force can now pick up a Sith Wayfinder for $49.99.

You can now display both Kyber Crystals and Interactive Lightsaber Hilts a little bit easier with these new display accessories for $12.99 and $49.99, respectively.

Finally, if you’ve been longing for a Monkey Lizard of your own, you can now get one for 40% off.

