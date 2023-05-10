Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket Coming to the Magic Kingdom Tomorrow

As the Disney100 celebrations continue at Walt Disney World, the Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket is coming to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

A royal welcome is in order for the Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket!

This regal delight will be available at select locations in the Magic Kingdom beginning tomorrow, May 11th.

Mobile order not available for this novelty. Available while supplies last.

