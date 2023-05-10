Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket Coming to the Magic Kingdom Tomorrow

As the Disney100 celebrations continue at Walt Disney World, the Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket is coming to the Magic Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- A royal welcome is in order for the Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket!
- This regal delight will be available at select locations in the Magic Kingdom beginning tomorrow, May 11th.
- Mobile order not available for this novelty. Available while supplies last.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Boneyard in Dinoland USA at Disney’s Animal Kingdom is now under refurbishment, expected to reopen in mid-June.
- Walt Disney World has announced a brand-new restaurant coming to EPCOT this summer, Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya, to be located in the Japan pavilion.
- With Walt Disney World 2024 bookings set to open on May 31st, the resort has announced that the Disney Dining Plan will be making its long-awaited return next year.
