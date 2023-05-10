Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket Coming to the Magic Kingdom Tomorrow

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As the Disney100 celebrations continue at Walt Disney World, the Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket is coming to the Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

  • A royal welcome is in order for the Disney100 Cinderella Coach Premium Bucket!
  • This regal delight will be available at select locations in the Magic Kingdom beginning tomorrow, May 11th.
  • Mobile order not available for this novelty. Available while supplies last.

More Walt Disney World News:

Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning