Halle Bailey Gives Stunning Performance of “Part of Your World” During Disney Night on “American Idol”

The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey put on an absolutely phenomenal performance of “Part of Your World” during last night’s Disney Night on American Idol.

What’s Happening:

Dressed in a stunning mermaid-inspired dress and flanked by projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland The Little Mermaid .

. This performance was a part of Disney Night on American Idol, where the top five performers performed classic Disney songs live

About The Little Mermaid:

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. The film stars: Halle Bailey ( grown-ish ) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King ( A Dog’s Way Home ) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs ( Hamilton ) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina ( Raya and the Last Dragon ) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay ( Luca ) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni ( Mary Poppins Returns ) as Queen Selina Art Malik ( Homeland ) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem ( No Country for Old Men ) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy ( Bridesmaids ) as Ursula

