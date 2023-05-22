Desantis, Florida Plan to File Motion to Dismiss Disney’s Lawsuit, Both Sides Agree to Schedule

Ron Desantis and the state of Florida plan to file a motion to dismiss Disney's lawsuit and both sides have agreed to a schedule.

A new court filing reveals the briefing schedule for Desantis’ motion to dismiss Disney’s lawsuit against him the Secretary of the Department of Economic Opportunity, members of the Board of Supervisors for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD), and the Administrator of CFTOD.

The filing reads as follows:

All Defendants intend to file motions to dismiss the amended complaint. Defendants request, and Plaintiff does not oppose, that the Court set the following briefing schedule for the motions to dismiss: Defendants’ Motions to Dismiss: Due 6/26/23 Plaintiff’s Responses: Due 7/26/23 Defendants’ Replies: Due 8/9/23



This news comes just days after Desantis filed a motion to disqualify Chief Judge Mark E. Walker

The motion specifically sites two specific previous cases in which Walker used Disney as an example of state retaliation, implying that the judge has “prejudged the retaliation question here.”

