Peyton Elizabeth Lee Searches for Ancient Artifacts at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, star of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., took in a showing of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular on a recent visit to Walt Disney World.

  • Peyton Elizabeth Lee went on a search for ancient artifacts and experienced the thrills of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • The rising actor said she visits Walt Disney World often and loves thrill rides like Avatar Flight of Passage.
  • The 19-year-old actress got her start in Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, and has since starred as the titular Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Disney+, as well as a starring role in the recent Disney original movie, Prom Pact.

