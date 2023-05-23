Peyton Elizabeth Lee Searches for Ancient Artifacts at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, star of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., took in a showing of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular on a recent visit to Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee went on a search for ancient artifacts and experienced the thrills of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The rising actor said she visits Walt Disney World often and loves thrill rides like Avatar Flight of Passage

The 19-year-old actress got her start in Disney Channel Andi Mack, and has since starred as the titular Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Disney+ Prom Pact.

