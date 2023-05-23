Peyton Elizabeth Lee Searches for Ancient Artifacts at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular

Peyton Elizabeth Lee, star of Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., took in a showing of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular on a recent visit to Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee went on a search for ancient artifacts and experienced the thrills of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The rising actor said she visits Walt Disney World often and loves thrill rides like Avatar Flight of Passage.
- The 19-year-old actress got her start in Disney Channel’s Andi Mack, and has since starred as the titular Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. on Disney+, as well as a starring role in the recent Disney original movie, Prom Pact.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios guests can now take in a sneak preview of The Little Mermaid, alongside props and costumes from the film, at Walt Disney Presents.
- Plans for possible Walt Disney World expansions revealed at last year’s D23 Expo are a part of the $17 billion investment previously announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger.
- Walt Disney World has announced that the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closing permanently this September.
