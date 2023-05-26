Sand Sculpture Celebrating “The Little Mermaid” Arrives at Disneyland Resort

With the release of The Little Mermaid now in theaters everywhere, a new sand sculpture has appeared at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Presented by Pandora Jewelry, a new sand sculpture has appeared on the Disneyland Esplanade celebrating the release of The Little Mermaid in theaters everywhere.

The sculpture includes iconography and characters from the highly-anticipated new film, including Ursula and Ariel herself, alongside beautiful sculptures of sidekicks like Sebastian.

The sculpture also invites visitors to enter for a chance to win some special Pandora Jewelry as part of the celebration of the film’s release.

The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton's daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father's crown – in jeopardy. The film stars: Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog's Way Home) as Prince Eric Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula

The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).

The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters everywhere.