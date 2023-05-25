Photos: “The Little Mermaid” Sand Sculpture Swims Into Disney Springs

A new sand sculpture inspired by The Little Mermaid and sponsored by Pandora has popped up at Disney Springs.

This sand sculpture can be found in the covered section of Disney Springs’ Town Center. Featured on the sculpture are Ariel as played by Halle Bailey, Flounder, Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula, and Flotsam and Jetsam.

Each corner of the display features small treasure chests and hidden grottos displaying Pandora’s The Little Mermaid collection.

Guests can enter for a chance to win select jewelry styles from The Little Mermaid collection.

The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, swims into theaters this Friday, May 26th. Be sure to check out our review of Disney’s latest live-action adaptation.

