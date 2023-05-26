Photos / Video: Live-Action Ariel Meet & Greet Debuts at Disneyland

We’ve already seen Ariel from the live-action The Little Mermaid make her Disney Parks debut at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris, so now it’s time to see how Disneyland is celebrating her arrival!

Ariel has ventured on to land to greet guests along the promenade near “it’s a small world” in Disneyland Park. The meet & greet features a wonderfully detailed backdrop, packed to the brim with a bunch of fun “thingamabobs.”

One fun easter egg we spotted was a replica of the Holy Grail from Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Sebastian can also be found among the bric-à-brac.

More fun items surround the backdrop, including Scuttle, who perhaps looks a bit too real perched atop the backdrop.

And here she is, Ariel herself, meeting her adoring fans, many of whom have waited through quite the line to meet the former mermaid.

Watch as we meet Ariel!

Ariel is now meeting guests daily at Disneyland, so be sure to visit her on your next trip. The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, is in theaters now.