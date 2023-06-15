New Snapchat Lens Helps You Identify Skrulls Before the Release of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

How can you fight off an invasion when you don’t know who you can trust? That’s the problem Nick Fury faces in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Luckily, Snapchat has a new lens that may make things just a bit easier.
- A new Snapchat lens scans for and identifies Skrulls impersonating humans.
- A new video shared by Marvel shows the lens in action on the red carpet for Secret Invasion as it scans series stars like Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and even Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson.
- Check out the new video below and download the new Snapchat lens here.
More on Secret Invasion:
- In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of aliens known as the Skrulls. Earth’s mightiest heroes have to assemble to take out this new threat, but they don’t know who they can trust as any one of them can be a Skrull.
- It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.
- Want an idea of what could be in store in this new series? Mack has a list of five Marvel characters who could be a Skrull.
- Vanity Fair released some new images and some very interesting new details on the upcoming series recently.
- Marvel’s Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ on June 21st. Check out Mack’s review of the new series here.
