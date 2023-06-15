New Snapchat Lens Helps You Identify Skrulls Before the Release of Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

How can you fight off an invasion when you don’t know who you can trust? That’s the problem Nick Fury faces in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Luckily, Snapchat has a new lens that may make things just a bit easier.

A new Snapchat lens scans for and identifies Skrulls impersonating humans.

A new video shared by Marvel shows the lens in action on the red carpet for Secret Invasion as it scans series stars like Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and even Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson.

Scanning for Skrulls 📷



Has a Skrull infiltrated your life? Try the #SecretInvasion Snapchat lens for yourself and find out: https://t.co/NXdggLSuhr pic.twitter.com/oRuO0Let9h — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 15, 2023

In Marvel Comics, “Secret Invasion” is a story in which Earth has been infiltrated by the shape-shifting race of alien

It does, however, seem as though this new series will head in a more contained and intimate direction, with none of the actual Avengers having a role to play.

Marvel's Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+