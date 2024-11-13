Disney CEO Bob Iger Recieves Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur

The award, which translates to Knight of the Legion of Honor, is the highest French civilian honor.
Bob Iger was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur by French President Emmanuel Macron last month.

  • Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, announced on Instagram that he received the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur on October 13th.
  • The award, which translates to Knight of the Legion of Honor in English, is the highest French civilian honor and is given in recognition of extraordinary service to the country.
  • Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur was awarded to Walt Disney back in 1936.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Iger the honors, which Iger shared “illustrates the strong bond Disney has with France.”
  • Other notable honorees include Thomas Edison, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Steisand, and Elton John.

