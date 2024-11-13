Disney CEO Bob Iger Recieves Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur

Bob Iger was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur by French President Emmanuel Macron last month.
What’s Happening:
- Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, announced on Instagram that he received the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur on October 13th.
- The award, which translates to Knight of the Legion of Honor in English, is the highest French civilian honor and is given in recognition of extraordinary service to the country.
- Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the Chevalier de la Légion d’honneur was awarded to Walt Disney back in 1936.
- French President Emmanuel Macron awarded Iger the honors, which Iger shared “illustrates the strong bond Disney has with France.”
- Other notable honorees include Thomas Edison, Steven Spielberg, Barbra Steisand, and Elton John.
