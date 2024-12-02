Lucasfilm has released the Launch Trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, in the final lead-up to the game’s debut next week.
What’s Happening:
- Though game play is included as well, such as puzzle solving and combat, much of the trailer focuses on the story elements and cut scenes, showing famed archaeologist Indiana Jones traveling the globe and interacting with various allies and enemies, including a nefarious new foe, Emmerich Voss. All the classic Indy elements are here, from relic hunting to whip snapping to Nazi fighting.
- The first-person, single-player adventure game tells a new story set in 1937, right in between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.
- Locations you travel to in the game include the Vatican in Rome, the Sukhothai temples in Thailand, the pyramids of Egypt, Shanghai, and the Himalayas.
- Though the character remains modeled after Harrison Ford, Troy Baker (The Last of Us) provides the voice of Indiana Jones. The voice cast also includes Alessandra Mastronardi, Marios Gavrilis and the late Tony Todd..
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be released on December 9th for Xbox and PC with a PlayStation release set for the spring of 2025.
More Indy:
