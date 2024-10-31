Preview the Adventures of “Indiana Jones and the Great Circle”

Disney Parks Blog has given video game fans a look at the first two hours of the new Indiana Jones single-player game.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog has shared a brand new look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle just a month ahead of its release date.
- The new first-person adventure from MachineGames and Lucasfilm Games has been in development for the past few years.
- The game kicks off in 1937 at Marshall College. With a break-in taking place, Professor Jones is woken up.
- Players will need to investigate the commotion. Make sure you take in every detail throughout the game, like the flyers on bulletin boards, scraps of paper on office desks and the numerous relics from Indy’s adventures.
- The game contains a progression system called Adventure Points, which can be used to unlock skills and abilities throughout the story. Make sure you explore every corner of the map as you traverse the game.
- After encountering the trespasser, players will be thrown into their first puzzle. Pay close attention to the character interactions, as they will provide clues to the game’s puzzles. After figuring out what relic has been stolen, Indy and Dr. Marcus Brody will regroup to set out on a chase to collect the stolen item.
- The next mission will take players to the Vatican where they will get their first taste of combat, stealth, and traversing.
- Making their way towards their primary objective, players will get to traverse towns, buildings, and rooftops as they progress through missions. Exploring the nooks and crannies of the map can help players find collectibles, unlock new paths, and receive rewards. Finding Adventure Books will offer new abilities players can unlock with Adventure Points.
- Players can choose how they want to engage with enemies in the game. Whether you prefer stealth attacks or head-to-head combat, the game offers players several ways to take down enemies.
- Those playing on a controller will use the left and right triggers for each of Indy’s fists. Players will be able to perform combos, quick punches, or long hold triggers for a stronger punch. After taking down an enemy, players should move them to a hidden area so other enemies aren’t alerted to Indy’s presence.
- Indy’s whip plays a key part in gameplay. With its own dedicated button, players can use his iconic tool to swing, zipline, and climb throughout the map as well as stunning, disarming and scaring off enemies.
- After conquering the Vatican, Indy will head to Pyramids of Gizeh. In an open world map, players will have tons of buildings to explore, characters to interact with, and tons of tunnels and restricted camps to infiltrate.
- As the game progresses, players will get access to new tools and abilities, including Indy’s camera. Taking pictures of characters, landmarks, and items can provide players with clues (and Adventure Points) for puzzles.
- Indy will also meet up with Italian journalist Gina Lombardi. She, and her pet snake, are on their own quest to find Lombardi’s sister. She will help players meet characters and gain access to additional quests.
- As players explore the ruins and tunnels of Gizeh, they will need to purchase tools, like a lighter, to explore the hidden tunnels and caves.
- Certain puzzles will require specific tools, like a brick wall that needs to be taken down with a sledgehammer. Make sure you are exploring areas around the puzzles to find these items.
- Honoring Indy’s exploration style, players will need to rely on his fists, whip, and wit to navigate through the game. While players will have the opportunity to use his revolver, the game differentiates itself from other action-adventure games by focusing on Indy’s distinctive style.
- Using guns of any kind is a risky choice, alerting nearby enemies. Stealth will be important as players traverse through the puzzles of the game.
- Players will also find items scattered throughout the map, including bandages, bullets, and food items that can boost stamina and health.
- With voice acting talent Troy Baker as Indiana Jones and music from Gordy Haab, the game comes to life with the nostalgic sounds of the classic film series.
- For the first time, fans of Indiana Jones can adventure just like the films.
- Experience the full saga of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle when it releases on December 9th for Xbox and PC. PlayStation players can look forward to the adventure this Spring.
- You can preorder the game here.
