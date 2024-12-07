Disney CEO Bob Iger Receives Ad Council Public Service Award

The Disney CEO was honored at a dinner ceremony on Thursday with the Ad Council’s Award for Public Service.
What’s Happening:
- The Manhattan gala was hosted by actors Angela Bassett and Lilly Singh.
- The award was given to Bob Iger for the Walt Disney Company’s continued work with the Ad Council, as well as their Make-A-Wish Foundation contributions. Through Disney and Make-A-Wish, kids with life-altering illnesses are given the opportunity to experience dream vacations, meet their heroes, play football with NFL legends and so much more.
- In addition, Disney has committed more than $100 million to reimagining the children’s hospital experience. Through remodels, events, and more, Disney continues to be committed to spreading magic around the world
- Recently, Disney celebrated the release of Moana 2 by inviting a group of 5 kids to attend the Hawaii-located world premiere with Dwayne Johnson. The adventure also included a stay at Aulani.
- The Ad Council has been around for over 80 years, continuing its successful mission of combining storytellers and education to create impactful campaigns. The non-profit is well known for its role in the creation of Smokey the Bear.”
Read More Bob Iger: