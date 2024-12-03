Disney Commemorates the Release of “Moana 2” by Giving Back to Local Communities in O’ahu

"Moana 2" is in theaters everywhere.

In celebration of Moana 2’s world premiere, Disney is giving back to the local communities of O’ahu.

Recently, Disney hosted the world premiere of Moana 2 at Lanikūhonua Cultural Institute in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

As audiences around the world set off on a new adventure to Motunui, Disney commemorated

Firstly, Disney surprised five children’s hospitals throughout O’ahu with an early screening of the hit animated sequel. To help the kids get into the wayfinding spirit, Disney also provided the hospitals with Moana-themed Starlight hospital gowns, toys, books, and their special “Movie Party in a Box.”

The exciting offering supplies hospital staff with themed props and products to help bring the amazing energy of a movie theater experience to patients who cannot leave the hospital.

Over at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, Moana made a special appearance bringing with her a Disney mobile movie theater and complimentary Disney+

Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa, works closely with Kapi’olani year round to bring exciting experiences to the local community in O’ahu. Disney also committed part of their $100 million global commitment to reimagining the children’s hospital experience into the Kapi’olani Medical Center.

Disney CEO Bob Iger was in attendance for Kapi’olani’s special Moana 2 event.

Past Hawaii, Disney is also celebrating the release of Moana 2 through children’s hospitals and wish granting programs in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

through children’s hospitals and wish granting programs in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. In partnership with Make-A-Wish, Disney and Dwayne Johnson (Maui) partnered together to grant wishes for 5 kids to attend the official world premiere event as guests of the demigod voice actor.

In addition to the premiere, the kids were treated to a stay at Aulani, including KA WA’A – a Lū’au.

The kids got to take home more than just unforgettable memories, as they were surprised with Moana-inspired toys, accessories, apparel and more.

Johnson also shared his new film during a special screening of Moana 2 at O’ahu’s Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The A-lister was on hand welcoming families of active-duty military personnel at the base’s Sharkey Theater.

Disney’s continued commitment to military families was also seen at special screenings of the Disney Animation film at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida and at AMC Theatres in Galveston, Texas for Coast Guards.

Moana 2 starring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson is in theaters now!

