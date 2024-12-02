Special “Moana 2” Disney Lorcana Promo Card Coming to Theaters Stateside

We feel for you if you already made the trek to a theater overseas for the card.

Fans who were disappointed that they couldn’t get their hands on a special Moana 2 Disney Lorcana TCG promo card by seeing the film overseas are in luck. That special card is on its way to United States theater locations thanks to a partnership between Ravensburger and Cinemark.

What’s Happening:

This news comes as Moana 2 smashed several significant box office records

For more information about the Disney Lorcana promo card or to get tickets for Moana 2 at Cinemark Theaters, be sure to head to their official site, here.

More About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.