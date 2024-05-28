Experience the Thrill of Operating A Theme Park Attraction with Ride Sims 2.0

Have you ever dreamed of operating your favorite theme park attractions? Well now you can on Ride Sims 2!

“Ride, Sim, Learn & Play”

For many theme park fans, getting to work at your favorite place to play is inaccessible. Whether you live too far away from your favorite theme park or already have a career, Ride Sims 2 provides enthusiasts with a shot at operating simulations loosely based on the most popular attractions in the world. The free online gaming site offers users the ability to test their skills as a ride operator with the added challenges faced by park technicians and attraction managers. It is a great educational tool to learn even more about the ins and outs of what it takes to operate the technological marvels that inhabit your favorite parks. With over 75 simulations at varying difficulties, there are plenty of options for theme park fans to explore.

Broken down into several categories, Ride Sims has a robust selection of simulations. Flat rides are generally a great place to start for beginners. It allows users to focus on one moving carriage keeping players from having too many responsibilities to juggle. For experts, their WDW Monorail inspired simulation is an incredibly difficult balance of controls. Users will need to switch between lines and stations to transport guests throughout the resort while dealing with breakdowns, stacking, and guest flow.

Let’s take a look at one of their Disney-inspired simulations. Their Unofficial Test Track 2.0 simulator opens with a simple set of controls on how to open the attraction.

After, players will be able to choose whether they want to start with the attraction open or closed to guests. If you have never played before, starting the game with the attraction closed will give you a chance to practice operating the ride, adding and removing vehicles, and dealing with technical faults without the added pressure of guest throughput.

When entering the main screen of the sim, users will see an overview of the attraction, including guest counts, vehicles on track, load gate status, and dispatch status. Players can also adjust pre-show time based on the queue length. Flashing lights on your panel usually indicate an action that needs to be made to continue operating the attraction. You also control which queues are open to guests. In this case standby, Fastpass+, and single rider lines can all be toggled to your liking. It is an amazing challenge to balance all the responsibilities of an attraction, but after finding a rhythm it became almost as fun to play the simulation as it is to ride Test Track.

Being a former ride operator myself, I learned that it is almost impossible to recreate the excitement of working at a theme park. These simulations are a great way for me to relive the memories I made while working at my attraction. I also loved learning the intricacies of other rides. One of my favorite parts of working at a theme park was seeing how quickly my coworkers and I could clear our queue after closing. Being able to toggle the queue and have a shot at doing that again was a great way to end my session on the site.

With simulations inspired by Disney, Universal, and many other major theme parks, it is easy to spend hours experiencing the rush of operating a ride. I highly recommend any theme park fan checkout Ride Sims 2.0 at RideSims.com

