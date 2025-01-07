Celebrate the Spirit of New Orleans with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras celebrations are included in park admission.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will celebrate the spirit of New Orleans with Mardi Gras festivities starting January 11th.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is bringing the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to life with its Mardi Gras celebration, happening every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from January 11th to March 2nd, plus Monday, January 20th.

Guests can dive into the festive atmosphere filled with colorful Mardi Gras entertainment, live music, and the excitement of gathering festival beads during each parade.

Plus the Mardi Gras festivities are included with park admission, making this an event that visitors won't want to miss.

Guests can enjoy dining experiences featuring a range of Cajun-inspired dishes, including beloved festival favorites like shrimp creole, po’ boy sandwiches, crawfish étouffée, and beignets.

The celebration is elevated with a touch of Bourbon Street, offering expertly crafted cocktails such as Hurricanes and an assortment of refreshing drinks.

Annual Pass:

Experiencing Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is greatly enhanced with an annual pass, available for as low as $14.25 per month plus tax, with no initial payment required.

This pass provides exceptional benefits and value, allowing Pass Members to enjoy popular events such as Mardi Gras, the Food & Wine Festival, and Bourbon & BBQ, all included with park admission.

In 2025, Pass Members will have the exclusive opportunity to explore Wild Oasis, the park's latest immersive area, before it opens to the public in the spring.

More Busch Gardens Tampa Bay News:

Planning a Trip?

