 Cover Band Lineup Revealed for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Real Music Concert Series

If you like the music of Queen, Elvis, Carole King and more, you’re in luck!
Live music from a variety of cover bands returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in January 2025 with the return of the Real Music concert series.

What’s Happening:

  • Every Monday through Saturday from January 6th through February 22nd, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host an electrifying lineup of world-class tribute artists celebrating the iconic music of the 70s, 80s and 90s.
  • As with most events at the park, these concerts are included with park admission.
  • The Real Music Series promises an exciting mix of tribute performances spanning classic rock, soul, pop and R&B, including the following tribute bands:
    • Kings of Queen (Queen Tribute) – January 6-11
    • Direct from Sweden (ABBA Tribute) – January 13-18
    • Hotter than July (Stevie Wonder Tribute) – January 20-25
    • Tapestry- The Carole King Song Book – January 27-February 1
    • Steve Michaels as Elvis (Elvis Tribute) – February 3-8
    • Magical Mystery Doors (Doors/Led Zeppelin and Beatles) – February 10-15
    • E5C4P3 – Journey Tribute (Journey Tribute) – February 17-22
  • For more information and to view showtimes, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.

