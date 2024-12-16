 Cover Band Lineup Revealed for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Real Music Concert Series

Live music from a variety of cover bands returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in January 2025 with the return of the Real Music concert series.
What’s Happening:
- Every Monday through Saturday from January 6th through February 22nd, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will host an electrifying lineup of world-class tribute artists celebrating the iconic music of the 70s, 80s and 90s.
- As with most events at the park, these concerts are included with park admission.
- The Real Music Series promises an exciting mix of tribute performances spanning classic rock, soul, pop and R&B, including the following tribute bands:
- Kings of Queen (Queen Tribute) – January 6-11
- Direct from Sweden (ABBA Tribute) – January 13-18
- Hotter than July (Stevie Wonder Tribute) – January 20-25
- Tapestry- The Carole King Song Book – January 27-February 1
- Steve Michaels as Elvis (Elvis Tribute) – February 3-8
- Magical Mystery Doors (Doors/Led Zeppelin and Beatles) – February 10-15
- E5C4P3 – Journey Tribute (Journey Tribute) – February 17-22
- For more information and to view showtimes, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
