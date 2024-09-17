Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces New Adventure Realm, Wild Oasis

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is entering a new Wild Oasis next spring.
What’s Happening:
- Hyped as “North America’s most engaging and interactive adventure realm,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s new Wild Oasis will be opening within Jungala next spring.
- The new area will include a newly reimagine drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water play area, and a multi-level climbing canopy.
- Wild Oasis will take over the location of the Treetop Trails, which have been closed for five years. The area was a multi-level climbing course for guests of all ages and Wild Oasis seems to be updating and revitalizing the much-missed experience.
- Of course, Wild Oasis will also be home to an all-new, multi-species animal habitat for guests to enjoy.
- Guests will be able to experience the wonders of the rainforest at Wild Oasis beginning in Spring of 2025.
- Those hoping to enjoy Wild Oasis and everything else the park has to offer might consider buying a 2025 Fun Card, which are now on sale.
- Meanwhile, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is continuing to evolve as its oldest coaster Scorpion closed earlier this month.
