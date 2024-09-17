Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces New Adventure Realm, Wild Oasis

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is entering a new Wild Oasis next spring.

Hyped as “North America’s most engaging and interactive adventure realm,” Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s new Wild Oasis will be opening within Jungala next spring.

The new area will include a newly reimagine drop tower featuring state-of-the-art digital and sound effects, an interactive water play area, and a multi-level climbing canopy.

Wild Oasis will take over the location of the Treetop Trails, which have been closed for five years. The area was a multi-level climbing course for guests of all ages and Wild Oasis seems to be updating and revitalizing the much-missed experience.

Of course, Wild Oasis will also be home to an all-new, multi-species animal habitat for guests to enjoy.

Guests will be able to experience the wonders of the rainforest at Wild Oasis beginning in Spring of 2025.

Meanwhile, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is continuing to evolve as its oldest coaster Scorpion closed earlier this month.

