Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Launch of 2025 Fun Card

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced the launch of the 2025 Fun Card, offering unlimited visits throughout 2025 and the rest of 2024 for free.

This limited time offer gives guests the opportunity to pay for a single day ticket now and enjoy more than 16 months of park admission for free.

By purchasing a 2025 Fun Card now, guests can experience the park’s remaining 2024 seasonal events

If you purchase a Fun Card now, you can experience remaining events this year as well as new attractions like the all-new Phoenix Rising and the hybrid coaster Iron Gwazi.

2025 will have a packed lineup, including world-class entertainment and events, attractions, encounters with animals, live shows, and more.

Pricing for the 2025 Fun Card starts at $137.99.

Upcoming Events Include:

Real Music Series

Mardi Gras

Busch Gardens Kids’ Weekends

Food & Wine Festival

Bourbon & BBQ

Halloween Harvest

Christmas Town

