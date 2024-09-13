The Big Bad Wolf Returning to Busch Gardens Williamsburg in New for 2025 Roller Coaster

The legendary Big Bad Wolf is making his grand return to Busch Gardens Williamsburg, as the park has announced an all-new family coaster inspired by the classic coaster.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Williamsburg was once home to The Big Bad Wolf, a legendary suspended coaster by Arrow Dynamics, that weaved through a Bavarian village before plummeting down to the Rhine River.

The attraction closed forever in 2009, but now the park is set to pay homage to the classic with its newest roller coaster, set to open in 2025.

Riders will travel over 2,500 feet of track at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, all while bolting through the streets of an abandoned Bavarian village on this family-friendly inverted coaster.

Long ago, a wolf swept through a Bavarian town, turning townsfolk to werewolves and destroying the village. Forty years later, it’s time to honor the past during the annual Festival of the Silent Bells. The area is quiet at first, but strange noises are soon heard… footsteps and growling, then bright red eyes appear. The wolf has returned.

Busch Gardens is giving guests the opportunity to select the name of the attraction, now through September 25th on their website