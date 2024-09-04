Photos: New Merchandise and Food Heading to Busch Gardens Tampa’s Howl-O-Scream

Busch Gardens is preparing for another year of fun frights and horrifying nights at their annual Howl-O-Scream event.

We recently had the opportunity to preview the new merchandise and food items that will fill the park for this particularly spooky time of year.

Of course, glow items are essential for a night at Howl-O-Scream, helping to shine a light on the scare zones and houses that are ready to have you screaming.

Loungelfy has designed new Halloween bags for Seaworld Parks and Resorts for the spooky season, set to make an appearance at all their Halloween events globally.

Even the new menu items are up for a good scare, with items so delicious and so gorey…you’re gonna want a second helping.

Howl-O-Scream begins September 6th and runs through November 2nd at Busch Gardens Tampa.

For more details and ticket information, head to the Busch Gardens website.

