Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Will Be Closed on September 26th Due to Hurricane Helene

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Helene, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced updates regarding closures.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Thursday, September 26th, but will resume normal operations on Friday, September 27th.

Adventure Island will also be closed on Thursday, September 26th, but will reopen on Friday, September 27th.

All date-intended tickets for closure days have been extended through September 30th, 2024, and will require no further action.

All of these precautions are in place for the safety of animals, ambassadors, and guests.

