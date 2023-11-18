Photos: Universal Orlando Brings Holiday Magic to MCO with Holiday Pop Up Shop

The holiday season is here not just at Universal Orlando Resort but also now at the Orlando International Airport (MCO) where a holiday pop up shop featuring Earl the Squirrel is now open.

Located in Terminal B (prior to heading through security), the new store invites guests to shop some of Universal Orlando’s holiday merchandise as the holiday icon Earl the Squirrel welcomes everyone to “Earl-lando.”

Inside, guests are welcomed by a giant squirrel statue as well as holiday decorations and dozens of references to Earl the Squirrel and even Gerg the Llama.

And of course there is plenty of festive holiday merchandise available in the new shop. You can see some of Universal Orlando’s holiday merchandise (and food) here

More on the Holidays at Universal Orlando:

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida Guests will gaze in awe as beloved pop culture-inspired stories from Illumination’s Despicable Me and DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar fill the streets of Universal Studios Florida during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure Holiday magic fills The Wizarding World of Harry Potter as the streets of Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade transform into a wizarding holiday wonderland overflowing with festively themed décor, lights, garland and more.

The nighttime spectacle, “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” returns to Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure bringing to life a stunning projection show highlighting Christmas moments and holiday spirit inspired by the beloved characters and stories of the Harry Potter films.

Revel in the spirit of Grinchmas at Universal Islands of Adventure where the Grinch stars in the live retelling of the Dr. Seuss holiday classic, the “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.”

Learn more about Universal Orlando’s holiday offerings here