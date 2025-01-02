SeaWorld Orlando Welcomes 12 Kemp’s Ridley Sea Turtles Through a Joint Rescue

SeaWorld Orlando has welcomed 12 Kemp's ridley sea turtles through a joint rescue effort involving several states and organizations.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando announced the successful arrival of 12 Kemp’s ridley sea turtles.
- As the most endangered species of sea turtle, they were rescued after suffering from cold-stunning, a critical condition caused by sudden drops in water temperature.
- The stranded turtles were at significant risk due to the swift temperature decline, making immediate intervention essential for their survival.
- SeaWorld Orlando will provide ongoing expert care to aid in the turtles' recovery and their eventual return to the wild.
- The SeaWorld team is honored to play a vital role in rehabilitating these turtles, highlighting its long-standing commitment to wildlife rescue and conservation.
- This initiative represented a collaborative rescue operation spanning multiple states and organizations, highlighting the essential role of teamwork in the conservation of marine wildlife.
- The sea turtles currently at SeaWorld were part of a well-coordinated effort that facilitated the transport of 33 cold-stunned turtles from Massachusetts to rehabilitation facilities in Georgia and Florida.
- This vital mission was executed through the joint efforts of the New England Aquarium (NEAQ), the National Marine Life Center (NMLC), and committed partners.
- The successful transportation of these critically endangered turtles was made feasible by the generosity of Turtles Fly Too, whose volunteer pilots contributed their time and skills to ensure the safe arrival of the animals.
