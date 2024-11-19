SeaWorld Orlando and Multiple Partners Successfully Rescue Distressed Manatee in North Carolina

First spotted late last month, the female manatee was successfully rescued and transported to SeaWorld Orlando.
by |
Tags: , , ,

SeaWorld Orlando and its partners have collaborated to successfully rescue a distressed female manatee in North Carolina.

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld Orlando, the largest manatee critical care facility in the nation, partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute (CMARI), Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), North Carolina Aquariums, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina – Wilmington (UNCW), local law enforcement, and other North Carolina partners, to successfully complete this mission.
  • First reported in late October 2024 to the North Carolina stranding network, this distressed female manatee weighing 855 pounds and measuring almost 9 feet, was successfully rescued yesterday morning.
  • With ambient water temperatures in the low 60°s F, the manatee’s condition required immediate intervention.
  • Late last week, the manatee was reported near the Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC) outfall canal and sighted again on Saturday, enabling the coordinated rescue effort.

  • Yesterday morning, the manatee was spotted once again at the GUC canal near the Tar River, allowing SeaWorld Orlando’s Rescue Team and Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute personnel, together with their NC partners to successfully locate and rescue the distressed animal.
  • The manatee was transported to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation by the park’s expert animal care teams with veterinary support during the transport from NC State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Center for Marine Sciences and Technology.
  • SeaWorld Orlando is a proud member of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), a cooperative group of organizations dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, release, and monitoring of manatees.

More SeaWorld Orlando News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning