SeaWorld Orlando Unveils Details on New MACK Rides AIRIFIC Flying Theater at IAAPA Expo 2024

New details regarding the ride system for SeaWorld Orlando’s new Arctic flying theater attraction have been revealed.

SeaWorld Orlando and MACK Rides revealed the ride system for the park's new flying theater attraction – set to open in spring 2025 – at the annual IAAPA Expo.

What’s Happening:

In September, SeaWorld Orlando announced

Today, during the annual IAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) Expo in Orlando, the park, alongside manufacturer MACK Rides revealed more details on the new attraction.

It will make use of MACK’s AIRIFIC ride system

This will be the first installation of AIRIFIC in the western hemisphere, which was designed and developed to deliver a full immersive flying experience wherein the guests are positioned in front of a huge spherical media screen.

The guests are positioned in three levels; each level offers seats for 12 guests, for a total of 36 seats. There will also be two theaters, increasing capacity even further.

After loading, the seats will rotate around to face the spherical media screen, while another group of guests load into the other set of seats.

You can see how that works in our video of the model, with words from SeaWorld Orlando and MACK Rides representatives.

The ride itself will have guests “soaring over icy landscapes, diving beneath frozen waters, and coming face-to-face with some of the planet’s most magnificent creatures.”

This adventure puts guests in the midst of the action, featuring beluga whales, orcas, and walruses.

The minimum height requirement for this attraction is 39 inches, allowing the family to enjoy this ride together.

Guests will begin this 4:30-minute experience in one of the attraction's two immersive multi-level theaters, each designed to hold 30 riders.

Visitors will immerse themselves in the Arctic environment, observing breathtaking visuals both aerially and beneath the water's surface, featuring the beautiful Aurora Borealis and pristine, unspoiled regions of the Arctic.

The award-winning production team utilized specialized filming equipment designed for this project, enabling them to capture the diverse Arctic environment in remarkable detail from some of its most isolated regions.

Guests will be taken to extraordinary locations featuring vibrant green landscapes as well as snow-covered panoramas and pristine waters rich in marine life.

The attraction will replace the former Wild Arctic simulator attraction, incorporating the existing animal exhibits.