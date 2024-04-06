Uncle Sharkii Poke Bowl Restaurant Opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The taste of Hawaii has arrived at Universal CityWalk Hollywood with the recent addition of Uncle Sharkii.

What’s Happening:

Uncle Sharkii has opened on the second floor of Universal CityWalk, in the CityFood area.

Visitors to the “Entertainment Capital of L.A.” are invited to ride the wave over to try delicious Poke Bowls and Boba Milk Teas.

Items on available at Uncle Sharkii include: Ahi Tuna & Salmon Poke Bowl Grilled Chicken Poke Bowl Thai Tea Taro Milk Tea Mango Green Tea



More Universal Studios Hollywood News: