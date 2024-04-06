Uncle Sharkii Poke Bowl Restaurant Opens at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The taste of Hawaii has arrived at Universal CityWalk Hollywood with the recent addition of Uncle Sharkii.
- Uncle Sharkii has opened on the second floor of Universal CityWalk, in the CityFood area.
- Visitors to the “Entertainment Capital of L.A.” are invited to ride the wave over to try delicious Poke Bowls and Boba Milk Teas.
- Items on available at Uncle Sharkii include:
- Ahi Tuna & Salmon Poke Bowl
- Grilled Chicken Poke Bowl
- Thai Tea
- Taro Milk Tea
- Mango Green Tea
