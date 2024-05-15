Universal Orlando Offers New Look at DreamWorks Land

Universal Orlando Resort is giving fans a new look into the upcoming DreamWorks Land!

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando Resort’s YouTube channel released a brand new video exploring the upcoming DreamWorks Land, showcasing the iconic characters from the Shrek , Kung Fu Panda , and Trolls movies.

, , and movies. In this highly immersive land coming to Universal Studios Florida, kids and adults alike will become a part of these animated classics through shows, meet and greets, and rides.

At Shrek’s Cottage, guests will be able to meet and take photos with Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey.

Shrek’s Swamp, an interactive play area, will also allow guests to meet Pinnochio. Guests can press the “Fact Check” button to interact with him, but be careful, Pinnochio isn’t known for telling the truth.

Don’t forget to check out Shrek’s outhouse slide!

Fans of Trolls should check out “Trolls Treats,” a new snack stand featuring Poppy-licious Pink and Brozone Berry ice cream.

Hop aboard the caterbus on TrollerCoaster, a family-friendly roller coaster through the Trolls forest.

Po’s Training Camp will also provide families with a great place to experience the world of Kung Fu Panda.

Check out DreamWorks Land, opening June 14th!

More on Universal Orlando Resort: