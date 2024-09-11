“Wicked” At Universal — A Look Back At Universal Studios Japan’s Land of Oz

The second official trailer for Universal’s movie adaptation of the popular musical Wicked has fans ready to defy gravity. With brand new retail experiences for the film coming to Universal’s parks and resorts, the studio is ready to invite moviegoers back to the Emerald City. But this isn’t Universal’s first time showcasing the untold story of the Witches of Oz. Let’s take a look at Universal Studios Japan’s Land of Oz.

Back in October of 2003, the landscape of Broadway was changed forever. Starring Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth as Elphaba (The Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (The Good), Wicked brought Oz to life from an alternate perspective. Based on the Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, the musical takes a peek behind the curtain at the lives of The Wizard of Oz’s iconic witches. With a bombastic score by Stephen Schwartz, Wicked was quickly the hottest ticket in town. Nearly 21 years later, the musical is still a Broadway staple spawning multiple permanent and touring productions around the world.

(Picture Credit: Theme Park Review)

Fast forward to July of 2006, Universal Studios Japan welcomed guests to follow the yellow brick road into the Land of Oz. This mini-land, inspired by L. Frank Baum’s hit children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, invited guests to experience the magical and iconic fantasy world. Including areas themed to Munchkin Town and the Emerald City, fans of The Wizard of Oz were able to experience three unique attractions. First up, guests could catch Toto & Friends, an animal trick show that featured highly trained dogs, birds, and more. On the Magical Oz-Go-Round, riders would board ornate and stylized animals on this themed carousel. The land’s main attraction was situated within the shimmering gates of Emerald City. Stepping into the grandiose green towers of this iconic film location housed a production of Wicked.

(Picture Credit: Theme Park Review)

This unique production of the hit Broadway show was highly condensed to allow the park to put on multiple showings per day. Running only 35-minutes, several characters, including Madame Morrible, Doctor Dillamond, Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose, were cut entirely from the altered script. The show begins in The Emerald City, showcasing Elphaba and Glinda as they appear towards the end of the musical’s first act. Featuring “One Short Day,” the two witches experience the glamor of the green-hued utopia leading them to meet with the Wizard. The great and powerful figurehead inquires about their unique friendship, prompting a flashback to Shiz University. Viewers witness Elphaba’s arrival at the school and her subsequent mistreatment for her green skin. However, unlike the musical, this production introduces Elphaba and Glinda as roommates prior to revealing Elphaba’s powers. Kicking off their time at Shiz, Elphaba and Glinda express their apathy for each other in “What Is This Feeling?” In an emotional outburst, Elphaba accidentally uses magic. In the excitement of her potential, Elphaba then sings “The Wizard and I.” While initially resenting her for her magic, Glinda eventually finds a powerful friendship with Elphaba. Wanting to help her fit in, Glinda teaches her the things she’s got to know in “Popular.” Returning to the Emerald City, The Wizard is impressed with Elphaba’s power and asks her to read a spell out of the Grimmerie to prove herself. Under the impression she is casting a levitation spell, Elphaba reads from the magical book. As she finishes the spell, Chistery the monkey begins groaning in pain, spawning wings from their back. Suddenly, Elphaba realizes the Wizard has no powers and is responsible for the suppression of the animals of Oz. She grabs the book and escapes the room with Glinda. The show transitions into the final scenes of act 1, including “Defying Gravity.” Before Elphaba flies off on her broom, the pair sing the act 2 duet “For Good.” And that’s the end of the show. Unfortunately, filming the show was prohibited so very few clips of this strange adaptation exist.

In January of 2011, Land of Oz closed the yellow brick road forever. Replaced by Universal Wonderland, guests will now find Elmo, Hello Kitty, and Snoopy roaming the land that used to house the beloved witches. However, one remnant of the shuttered land still remains with Big Bird’s Top Circus, a retheme of the former Magical Oz-Go-Round.

With the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande lead film headed to theatres this November, hopefully we will see Wicked find a home at Universal’s Parks and Resort again.

