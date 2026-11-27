While it is a bit early to start on a 2026 retrospective, I can’t help but take this Thanksgiving to be reflective as I think about what I am thankful for. It has been quite the year personally. Despite some personal challenges, The Walt Disney Company has given me a lot to be thankful for. It blows my mind that someone I have known for two decades is now CEO of The Walt Disney Company. I am even happier that he has still found time to remain accessible to fans, as he undoubtedly had a lot to do to learn his new role. But even while I am happy Josh D'Amaro has become CEO, I would also have to acknowledge the challenge of the company's transitions, which have included retirements and layoffs. But while transitions bring challenges and uncertainty, I have so much to be thankful for this year.

I am thankful that this year, many Disney cast members and employees that I respect have received new roles or promotions. As Josh has mentioned several times, he views employees who have a passion for the company and their work as a significant strategic priority. Many folks that I think are fantastic are rising up and already starting to make a difference in making Disney more creative and operating better. That being said, I did know several folks whose time at Disney came to an end. While some are happy to celebrate their retirement, others are disappointed. Hopefully, if Disney continues to value passion, they will find roles in areas of the organization that are expanding, and they can continue to contribute to the Disney legacy.

I am thankful that Disney is showing that they are listening to their fans. Some parts of the company are further along on that journey than others, but let’s take a look at just what Disney Experiences addressed during D23. Fixing the Yeti, bringing back Dreamfinder, and fixing Disneyland’s Tomorrowland felt like a long-overdue fan wishlist coming true. Combine that with Walt Disney World investing in their classics, and it is clear that Disney leadership is listening. While the hivemind of Disney fans should not determine all Disney decisions, by listening, they can be inspired by the good ideas while also showing fans that they are valued.

I am thankful that you are reading this site. Part of my job is to share my perspective on the goings-on of The Walt Disney Company. I do that with the understanding that I do not know everything. I also acknowledge that my opinions and taste are not more valuable than anyone else’s. So many times I wonder why I bother. Why would anyone care what I have to say? But despite challenges with web publishing, our site has never had more views or more engagement. I truly appreciate you visiting and celebrating your fandom with us.

So with that, I wish you and yours a wonderful Thanksgiving and a magical holiday season. Presuming that we all survive Doomsday in 22 days.