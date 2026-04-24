Former Disney CEO Bob Iger to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Howard University

Iger is being honored alongside three other recipients.

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger is set to be awarded an honorary doctorate from Howard University this May.

What’s Happening:

Bob Iger, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, has been pretty busy since stepping down as the head of the House of Mouse in March.

Just yesterday it was announced that he would be rejoining Thrive Capital as an advisor, and, today, the executive announced on Instagram that he is set to receive his doctorate!

Well, an honorary doctorate.

According to the post, Iger is set to be honored with the honorary degree from Howard University.

The HBCU will also be honoring Rosalind G. Brewer, Antoine Garibaldi, Ph.D, and Richard L. Smallwood.

In the post, Iger shared “I am very grateful to be receiving an honorary doctorate from Howard University this May, and congratulations to my fellow recipients! I have respected Howard University for many years and this is an honor I will certainly cherish!”

In Howard University’s announcement on Facebook, they shared that Iger is receiving the honorary degree for being “a visionary who transformed global entertainment and guided one of the world’s most iconic companies into a new era.”

The ceremony is set to take place on May 9th.

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