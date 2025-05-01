Disney Announces the Merger of Two Internal Creative Agencies Yellow Shoes and The Hive

Led by Ayaz, this integration aims to improve the alignment of Disney's brand and experience campaigns across consumer touchpoints.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz announced the merger of two internal creative agencies, Yellow Shoes and The Hive.

What’s Happening:

As Disneyland Thunderbolts* Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz have announced the merger of two in-house creative agencies, Yellow Shoes and The Hive.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro and Chief Brand Officer Asad Ayaz have announced the merger of two in-house creative agencies, Yellow Shoes and The Hive. Led by Ayaz, this integration aims to better align brand and experience campaigns across Disney's various consumer touchpoints.

Yellow Shoes, Disney's internal creative agency for parks, resorts, and experiences, will continue to be led by Helen Pak, SVP Creative Marketing/Design/Content. She will now report to Ayaz and Frank Chiocchi, EVP of Creative Marketing, who oversee The Hive, the agency responsible for creative marketing initiatives across Disney's brands, including Walt Disney Studios and Disney+

The strategy to consolidate both creative teams under Chief Brand Officer Ayaz is aimed at enhancing and harmonizing Disney's storytelling across its various fan and consumer-facing platforms.

Email to Disney Employees: (According to Deadline)

Organizational Announcement: Yellow Shoes and The Hive

One of the unique things about Disney is the connection people have with our brand – the stories we tell and the ways we bring them to life for fans and audiences around the world. The relationship with our consumers is essential to everything we do, and we see an incredible opportunity to tell a more compelling and unified story.

To that end, we are pleased to announce that we’re bringing together our two in-house agencies with brilliant creative talent – Yellow Shoes and The Hive – under Asad in his purview as Chief Brand Officer for The Walt Disney Company. This will help drive alignment, creativity, and greater synergy, enhancing the collaboration between these two creative marketing ecosystems, benefiting our branded entertainment and experiences and the company at large. Helen Pak, SVP Creative-Marketing/Design/Content and leader of Yellow Shoes, will now report to both Asad and Frank Chiocchi, EVP of Marketing, effective immediately. Lisa Becket, EVP Global Marketing for Disney Experiences, will continue to lead the Marketing Center of Excellence, including Consumer Franchise Strategy, Customer Engagement, and Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics (CIMA), reporting to Josh.

We are partnering closely to ensure a smooth and thoughtful transition, and each team will continue to be focused on their respective work as we explore opportunities for even greater exposure and collaboration. Leaders will share more details in the coming weeks.

As this transition takes shape, we look forward to seeing our incredibly talented teams come together as a one-of-a-kind, world-class organization that is uniquely Disney – delivering the most creative, powerful and innovative campaigns in the entertainment industry…and beyond.

Josh and Asad

More Recent News: