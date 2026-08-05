Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro Confirms Disney is Exploring a Free Tier for Disney+
While not announced, Disney is exploring ways to compete with other free-to-watch video platforms.
During today’s earnings call, Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro confirmed that the company is exploring a free tier for their Disney+ streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier in July, we reported that insiders shared that Disney was exploring adding a free membership tier to Disney+, and today’s, August 5th, earnings call proved that to be true.
- While it was not officially announced as something Disney will be implementing, The Verge shared that CEO Josh D’Amaro addressed the speculation during the call.
- D’Amaro confirmed that they are “exploring a free product for consumers” in hopes to expand growth and reach “to a customer segment that’s more price sensitive.”
- While, again, D’Amaro shared that this was something in the works, he made sure to clarify that it’s “definitely something that [they’re] considering” rather than something that is being formally implemented.
- It looks like we will have to wait and see exactly how this will play out, but a model similar to YouTube may be a good way to view it, with content featuring a higher frequency of ads and a limited content library.
- Disney+ is looking to continue to evolve, including bringing games, merchandise, and other experiences to the platform, with the expanded platform set to begin rolling out in Spring of 2027.
- During today’s call we also learned more about Disney’s use of AI, additional ESPN Sports content heading to Disney+, and that the company will continue with rounds of layoffs to decrease company costs.
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