Ten Million Disney Dollars: The Walt Disney Company Agrees on COPPA Violation Settlement with the Department of Justice

The Department of Justice has announced the previously revealed $10 million settlement between The Walt Disney Company and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over a children’s privacy lawsuit.

The U.S. Department of Justice reached a settlement with Disney over alleged violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

Disney will pay $10 million in civil penalties under a federal court order.

We reported on the settlement back in September, as reported by Axios, but it has now been officially published by the Department of Justice.

The case involved Disney’s YouTube content, which the government said was not properly designated as directed to children.

As a result, advertising was targeted at children and personal data was collected without parental notice or consent.

COPPA requires parental notice and consent before collecting or using personal information from children under 13.

Disney’s YouTube videos have billions of views in the U.S., increasing the impact of the alleged violations.

The order prohibits Disney from violating COPPA on YouTube in the future.

Disney is also required to implement a compliance program to ensure proper COPPA adherence going forward.

Disney had previously spoken out about the complaint, clarifying that the suit was not targeting Disney-owned and operated platforms.

Disney also previously committed to strengthening their process in adhering to COPPA on YouTube.

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division: “The Justice Department is firmly devoted to ensuring parents have a say in how their children’s information is collected and used. The Department will take swift action to root out any unlawful infringement on parents’ rights to protect their children’s privacy.”

