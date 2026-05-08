Disney CFO Hugh Johnston to Participate in Q&A at MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference
The Q&A session will take place on Thursday, May 14 – and we’ll have a Live Blog covering any news or interesting tidbits that are revealed.
Hugh Johnston, Chief Financial Officer of The Walt Disney Company, will participate in a Q&A session at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference next week.
What's Happening:
- Disney's CFO Hugh Johnston will participate in a question-and-answer session at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference.
- The event will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2026 at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT.
- Interested fans and investors can stream the Q&A at disney.com/investors, while a recording will be archived on Disney's website.
- MoffettNathanson is a leading independent equity research publisher focusing on the most important companies across the Technology, Media and Telecom landscape. Their analysts cover media, internet and ecommerce, telecommunications, digital and telecom infrastructure, online sports gambling and video games. Their firm is a trusted partner to many of the world’s leading money managers, sports leagues and strategic consultancies.
- The Q&A follows on from this week's Earnings Call, marking the first since Josh D'Amaro took over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.
- This isn’t Disney’s first rodeo at the conference, as last year, then Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro participated in the event, with former Disney CEO Bob Iger there the year prior.
- As always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the Q&A session with our usual Live Blog.
More Disney News:
- A new Disney+ Trivia activity has arrived as part of the Disney+ Perks program, and it's sure to be an addictive weekly habit for subscribers who participate.
- Disney is set to release a new documentary focusing on legendary British band Oasis and their 2025 reunion tour this September.
- Level99, the interactive social gaming venue under construction at Disney Springs, is officially set to open this summer.
- Adventures by Disney is expanding its 2027 guided vacation offerings with new international itineraries and enhanced cultural experiences across Europe and Asia.