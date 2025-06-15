Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 16 – Disney's Current Entertainment Advantage, Tease Fails, and the Filmmakers Behind "Elio"
Find the episode wherever you get podcasts... or just listen to the embedded one!
The latest episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast has arrived.
In Episode 16, we discuss:
- The advantage Disney currently has over its media rivals.
- How a Disney tease can backfire.
- Peter Sohn set to direct Incredibles 3.
- A premiere date for Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.
- How much Disney will pay to finally own all of Hulu.
- Disney and NBCU suing generative AI company Midjourney.
- On-sale dates for Oogie Boogie Bash.
- And more.
Plus, Ben talks with the cast and crew of Pixar's Elio, including Domee Shi, Madeline Sharafian, Mary Alice Drumm, and Yonas Kibreab.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance" Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
