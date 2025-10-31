Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 22 – Disney Stagnation, Dancing with the Stars Lessons, and Kenzi Richardson + Janice LeAnn Brown
It's a spooky Halloween edition!
A special Halloween episode of the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast has arrived!
In Episode 22, we discuss:
- Disney's stagnation era
- Lessons we can learn from Dancing with the Stars.
- Deadpool returning to the Disneyland Resort this holiday season.
- Anaheim's entertainment tax not moving forward.
- Mickey's big F1 weekend in Vegas.
- The NFL coming to Monstropolis.
- Freakier Friday's upcoming Disney+ debut.
- And more.
Plus, Benji chats with Disney Channel stars Kenzi Richardson and Janice LeAnn Brown about their shows as well as their friendship.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
