Southland Conference, ESPN Extend College Sports Media Rights Partnership Through 2031

ESPN and the Southland Conference have extended their longstanding relationship, locking in over half a decade of content for the sports network.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced that they have extended their media rights partnership with the Southland Conference for an additional six years.

Locking in the league’s place on the network’s college sports broadcasting, the deal will provide extensive coverage with nationally televised games and hundreds of digital events across ESPN platforms annually.

Beginning during the 2025-26 academic year, the network will air select men’s and women’s basketball games and one additional marquee football, basketball, baseball or softball event will air on ESPN, ESPN2, or ESPNU.

They are also set to introduce a new “flex pick" dynamic programming feature that will allow the network to air the largest Southland games to a broader audience.

In addition to regular broadcasted content, sports fans will be able to use ESPN+ and the ESPN App to access a library of school-produced programming offering a front-row seat to a wide array of sports throughout the season.

An integral part of this new agreement will see marquee Southland basketball games air on national television during Champ Week. Previously shared on a case-by-case basis, one men’s basketball semifinal and the Women’s Basketball Championship game will contractually air on the network.

While the relationship with Southland Conference and ESPN dates back to 1988, this marks the 20 year anniversary of the pair's first formal media rights agreement.

Five annual events will be guaranteed on ESPN linear networks, including Men’s Basketball Championship Game Women’s Basketball Championship Game One Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal One regular season men’s basketball game At least one additional football, basketball, softball or baseball event

The expanded agreement will also include football programs in two FCS Kickoff week games over the next six years, including the already agreed upon 2026 game.

What They’re Saying:

Chris Grant, Southland Conference Commissioner: “We’re proud to strengthen our long-standing relationship with ESPN as we continue to raise the profile of the Southland Conference and its member institutions. This elevated collaboration isn’t just about airtime, it’s about giving our student-athletes, their families, and our communities a national stage worthy of their relentless pursuit of excellence. With more prime-time opportunities, high-stakes matchups, and hundreds of school-produced broadcasts across ESPN+ and the ESPN App, we’re putting the heart of Southland competition in front of a wider audience than ever before. ESPN’s reach and reputation make them the perfect collaborator to showcase the resilient and passionate spirit that defines our programs and our people."

Mallory Kenny, ESPN Director of Programming and Acquisitions: "ESPN has enjoyed a longstanding, collaborative relationship with the Southland Conference, which we're excited to continue through this extension of our agreement. We look forward to showcasing more of the conference's member institutions and student-athletes on a national stage in the years ahead across ESPN platforms."

