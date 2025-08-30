Executive Exits: Randi Hiller and Sam Dickerman to Leave Walt Disney Studios Early Next Year
The pair have racked up over 25 cumulative years at The Walt Disney Company.
At the beginning of next year, two Walt Disney Studios EVPs are expected to exit their roles with The Walt Disney Company.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that Walt Disney Studios Executive Vice Presidents Randi Hiller and Sam Dickerman are set to depart The Walt Disney Company early next year.
- Hiller, who serves as EVP of Casting for Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures, will end her 14-year run with close to 100 casting credits under her belt.
- Her recent work can be seen in this year’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, Alien: Romulus, Cruella, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada 2, which she oversaw casting for.
- Hiller also served as casting director on Rescue Rangers, Freaker Friday, and upcoming projects like Whalefall and The Hand That Rocks the Cradle.
- Dickerman, who began his career with the House of Mouse 12 years ago, held the title EVP Production at Walt Disney Studios.
- During his tenure, Dickerman worked on many original and live-action remakes for the company, including Mufasa: The Lion King, Young Woman and the Sea, Jungle Cruise, The One and Only Ivan, The Lion King, TImmy Failure, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales, The Jungle Book, and The Finest Hour.
- He also had a hand on the upcoming TRON: Ares, set to debut in theaters on October 10th.
What They’re Saying:
- Randi Hiller, EVP Casting Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight: “Working at Disney felt like winning the lottery. I had the opportunity to work with incredible people on truly magical projects. I’m thankful for all I have learned and experienced and am especially grateful to Alan Bergman, Alan Horn, Sean Bailey, David Greenbaum, Steve Asbell, Vanessa Morrison, Daria Cercek and Matthew Greenfield for their unwavering support and guidance over the years. I look forward to returning to my roots as a casting director, carrying with me the knowledge and growth I have gained during my time at the company."
- Sam Dickerman, EVP Production Walt Disney Studios: “My time at Disney has been an extraordinary chapter in my career. Over the past decade, I’ve been honored to collaborate with visionary filmmakers, amazing talent, and dedicated colleagues to bring timeless stories to life. I am deeply grateful to Alan Bergman, David Greenbaum, Daria Cercek as well as Alan Horn and Sean Bailey for their guidance and leadership. I am especially proud of the exceptional physical production and VFX teams at Disney for their work on so many technically ambitious films. Thanks to the entire Disney family for their support and trust, and I look forward to what’s to come."
