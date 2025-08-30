Executive Exits: Randi Hiller and Sam Dickerman to Leave Walt Disney Studios Early Next Year

The pair have racked up over 25 cumulative years at The Walt Disney Company.

At the beginning of next year, two Walt Disney Studios EVPs are expected to exit their roles with The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

What They’re Saying:

Randi Hiller, EVP Casting Walt Disney Studios, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight: “Working at Disney felt like winning the lottery. I had the opportunity to work with incredible people on truly magical projects. I’m thankful for all I have learned and experienced and am especially grateful to Alan Bergman, Alan Horn, Sean Bailey, David Greenbaum, Steve Asbell, Vanessa Morrison, Daria Cercek and Matthew Greenfield for their unwavering support and guidance over the years. I look forward to returning to my roots as a casting director, carrying with me the knowledge and growth I have gained during my time at the company."

Legal Battles Ahead:

The Walt Disney Company recently filed a lawsuit against pay-TV platform Sling TV after they debuted new day “passes," which include content from Disney without their permission.

Claiming to be bringing more customers accessible access to TV programming, the new offering arrives just ahead of college football season, one of ESPN

Disney is suing Sling for violating their current licensing agreement, which Sling intends to fight in court.

You can read more about the legal battle here

