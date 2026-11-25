The holiday season is here, and for many, that means spending a lot of time in stores buying gifts for friends and family. Disney is encouraging people to spend a little more to pick up toys for those who might not otherwise find anything under the tree, and it's offering some fun gifts of its own as an incentive.

What's Happening:

As part of Disney's company-wide Make the Holidays Magic campaign, the Disney Studio Store in Hollywood has announced a toy drive starting December 1, starting at 9 AM.

Any person who donates a new unwrapped toy worth at least $10, in person, at the Studio Store can receive one of three Limited Edition pins (while supplies last.)

Note that there are exclusions to what can be donated, listed on the flyer below. These include (but are not limited to) Funko collectibles, video games, and toys resembling weapons.

The pins depict Mickey, Miss Piggy, or Marie from The Aristocats, at the front of a train full of gifts.

Those who want to collect all the pins may do so. Pin limits are three of each style, per day, so one may donate up to nine toys at a time in order to receive that many pins.

The toy drive continues through December 10, with new pins becoming available starting December 8.

The Disney Studio Store Hollywood, which shares space with the Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop, is located at 6834 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028, next door to the El Capitan Theatre.

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