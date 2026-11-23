Jordan Fisher to Narrate EPCOT Holiday Storytellers YouTube Special
The special premieres November 27 at 10 a.m. ET on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
EPCOT’s holiday traditions are coming to the Disney Parks YouTube channel in a new special narrated by Jordan Fisher.
What's Happening:
- Coinciding with this year's launch of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, a new special hosted by Jordan Fisher will debut on the Disney Parks YouTube channel.
- The EPCOT Holiday Storytellers special will bring together nine holiday stories from around the world, introducing each storyteller and connecting the holiday traditions that bring these celebrations to life.
- From festive musical traditions in Canada and Mexico to heartwarming stories from Italy, Norway and beyond, immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and celebrations that make EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays unforgettable.
- The special premieres Friday, November 27, at 10 a.m. ET on the Disney Parks YouTube.
- Also on November 27 (and 28), Fisher will be this year's first narrator for the annual Candlelight Processional at EPCOT, replacing originally scheduled narrator Auli'i Cravalho.
More on EPCOT's Festival of the Holidays:
- EPCOT gets in the festive mood with the International Festival of the Holidays, running from Friday, November 27 through Wednesday, December 30.
- The festival will include a number of returning favorites – from the Candlelight Processional, to Holiday Storytellers and Holiday Kitchens.
- One popular element has already debuted for the year, Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses.
- Another attraction will be getting a new holiday overlay this year, as three holiday songs will play aboard Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Figment fans and collectors will want to pick up the festive new Figment Popcorn Bucket.
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