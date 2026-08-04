"A Goofy Movie" Fan Event Screening Coming to The El Capitan Theatre, Including Goofy and Max Appearances
The beloved 1990s animated film will have a one-night event at the Disney-owned theater.
Disney's El Capitan Theatre is getting Goofy again, with A Goofy Movie - Fan Event scheduled for later in August.
What's Happening:
- At this point something of an ongoing tradition at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA, A Goofy Movie will return for a one-night Fan Event showing on August 21.
- The El Capitan screening of the 1995 film will feature an appearance by Goofy and Max, who will be rocking out on stage prior to the movie as part of a pre-show.
- Two different packages are available for A Goofy Movie - Fan Event.
- The Powerline Pack is $78 (includes all fees) and includes:
- Reserved Ticket
- Priority Entry
- Powerline Max Popcorn Bucket with 64 oz Popcorn Tub
- 24 oz Fountain Drink
- Event Credential
- The General Ticket is $38 (includes all fees) and includes:
- Reserved Ticket
- Event Credential
- 64 oz Popcorn Tub
- 24 oz Fountain Drink
- Tickets are now on sale at ElCapitanTheatre.com.
- Though it only performed mildly well in theaters in 1995, A Goofy Movie has of course turned into quite the cult sensation for Disney through the years, thanks to a generation who grew up with it on VHS and cable.
- I myself somehow missed the film completely in the 90s, only seeing it for the first time about a decade ago... at the El Capitan, for one of the first of their special one-day screenings. Suffice to say, experiencing that movie for the first time with hundreds of huge fans, all singing along to Powerline's songs, was a blast.
- The Goofy Movie Fan Event will take place after the El Capitan, which is currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, wraps up its current run of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- It's highly unusual for any non-owned Disney movie to be shown at the El Capitan, and Sony's Spider-Man was originally only going to play at El Capitan for one week, but that run has been extended through August 16 in the wake of Brand New Day's record breaking opening weekend.
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