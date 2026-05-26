Adidas and Foot Locker to Launch "Toy Story 5" Collection

There's a snake in my Samba! The exclusive collection inspired by Woody, Buzz, and Jessie arrives June 6 ahead of Pixar’s Toy Story 5.

Ahead of the release of Toy Story 5 on June 19, adidas and Foot Locker are teaming up for an exclusive new collection inspired by Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie.

What’s Happening:

Launching June 6 exclusively through Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker locations, the adidas Originals | Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 Collection blends iconic sneaker silhouettes with playful designs pulled straight from the toy box.

The collaboration arrives just weeks before the film’s release and is poised to become a must-have for both sneaker collectors and Disney fans alike.

The collection takes some of Adidas' most recognizable styles and gives them a Toy Story-inspired makeover. Characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie influence the color palettes, textures, and details throughout the lineup, creating footwear that balances nostalgia with bold modern streetwear design.

Among the featured releases is the adidas Samba Jane Toy Story, inspired by everyone’s favorite rootin’, tootin’ cowgirl, Jessie. The Samba Jane Toy Story will be available in adult, junior, children’s, and infant sizing.

The collection also includes the adidas Samba OG Toy Story, another take on the timeless sneaker model that incorporates Woody-inspired details.

For fans looking for a chunkier, more performance-inspired style, the adidas Adistar Control 5 Toy Story rounds out the footwear lineup. The silhouette adds a sportier edge while still embracing Buzz Lightyear-inspired details.

Pricing for the footwear collection ranges from $65 for infant sizing up to $130 for adult pairs, making the collaboration accessible for fans and families looking to coordinate matching looks.

Beyond footwear, the collaboration also includes matching apparel pieces featuring Toy Story 5 graphics and character-driven designs. adidas and Foot Locker say the collection is meant to appeal to both longtime Pixar fans and younger audiences discovering the franchise for the first time.

To celebrate the launch, select Foot Locker stores will also receive immersive Toy Story-themed takeovers designed to transport guests directly into the world of the film. The themed experiences promise interactive displays, oversized toy-inspired décor, and photo-worthy environments that fully embrace the spirit of the franchise.

The launch continues Disney and Pixar’s growing presence in fashion and lifestyle collaborations as excitement builds for Toy Story 5, which brings Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and the gang back to theaters for another adventure. This time, the story explores the clash between traditional toys and modern technology, introducing new challenges for Bonnie’s favorite toys.

The adidas Originals | Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 5 Collection will be available beginning June 6 exclusively at Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker stores as well as online.

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