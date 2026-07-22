Adventures by Disney Offering $400 Per Person Savings on Select 2027 Rhône River Cruises
This limited-time promotion lets guests save on select 2027 sailings through France's Rhône River Valley.
Disney is giving travelers another reason to start planning a European adventure. For a limited time, guests can save on select 2027 Adventures by Disney Rhône River Cruise departures, making it easier to experience one of France's most picturesque regions while enjoying Disney's signature guided vacation experience.
What’s Happening:
- The limited-time offer includes savings of $400 per person on select 2027 sailings through the Rhône River Valley, with eligible departures running from June through September. Travel advisors can also earn an additional bonus commission during the promotional period, creating added incentives for those booking clients on the popular river cruise.
- Guests booking eligible Adventures by Disney Rhône River Cruise departures can save $400 per person on select sailings between June 3, 2027, and September 23, 2027.
- The offer is available for a limited time and must be booked by September 23, 2026.
- The Rhône River itinerary takes travelers on a journey through some of France's most celebrated destinations, beginning in Lyon before sailing through the Rhône River Valley and into the heart of Provence.
- Throughout the adventure, guests can experience the landscapes that inspired legendary artists including Pablo Picasso, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Vincent van Gogh. From vineyard-covered hillsides and lavender-filled countryside to charming villages and world-renowned cuisine, the itinerary highlights the culture, history, and beauty of southern France.
- As with all Adventures by Disney vacations, the Rhône River Cruise combines guided excursions, exclusive experiences, and family-friendly activities while allowing travelers to enjoy the luxury and convenience of river cruising.
- The itinerary showcases the diverse scenery of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region before continuing into Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, where guests can explore historic towns, sample regional specialties, and immerse themselves in local culture.
- Whether travelers are drawn by the rolling vineyards, world-famous cuisine, historic villages, or scenic river cruising, this limited-time offer provides an opportunity to experience one of Disney's most popular European guided vacations at a reduced price.
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- Disney Cruises Lead to Whole New Journeys with Special New Offer for Adventures by Disney Vacations
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