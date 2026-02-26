Target Exclusive "Aladdin" Tiny Vinyl Now Available to Pre-Order

The limited 4-inch collectible vinyl features “A Whole New World” and “One Jump Ahead.”

It’s shining, shimmering… and pocket-sized! Disney fans and vinyl collectors alike have a new treasure to add to their shelves. The Aladdin Target exclusive Tiny Vinyl is coming soon.

What’s Happening:

The limited 4-inch collectible retails for $14.99 and celebrates one of Disney’s most beloved soundtracks.

Featuring two iconic tracks from Disney’s Aladdin, this miniature record proves that big magic can come in very small packages.

Available exclusively at Target, the Tiny Vinyl release offers a nostalgic spin on a classic.

Don’t let the size fool you, these 4-inch records are fully functional vinyl pressings, designed to play on most manual turntables.

Track Listing: Side A: “A Whole New World” Side B: “One Jump Ahead”



Whether you’re reliving the magic carpet ride romance or the high-energy marketplace chase, both tracks capture the heart and adventure of Agrabah in a format that’s as collectible as it is playable.

Tiny Vinyl records are designed for manual turntables. Playback may be limited on automatic players that cannot disable auto-stop or have tonearms that cannot reach close to the center.

In addition to being adorable display pieces, Tiny Vinyl releases are crafted using renewable resources, making them a more environmentally conscious option for collectors.

The record officially releases on May 15, with pre-orders estimated to arrive between May 18–21.

For fans who grew up singing along to Aladdin’s unforgettable soundtrack, this miniature pressing offers a fun, display-worthy way to celebrate the music, whether it’s spinning on your turntable or sitting proudly alongside your Disney collection.

More Disney Merchandise News: