Target Exclusive "Aladdin" Tiny Vinyl Now Available to Pre-Order
The limited 4-inch collectible vinyl features “A Whole New World” and “One Jump Ahead.”
It’s shining, shimmering… and pocket-sized! Disney fans and vinyl collectors alike have a new treasure to add to their shelves. The Aladdin Target exclusive Tiny Vinyl is coming soon.
What’s Happening:
- The limited 4-inch collectible retails for $14.99 and celebrates one of Disney’s most beloved soundtracks.
- Featuring two iconic tracks from Disney’s Aladdin, this miniature record proves that big magic can come in very small packages.
- Available exclusively at Target, the Tiny Vinyl release offers a nostalgic spin on a classic.
- Don’t let the size fool you, these 4-inch records are fully functional vinyl pressings, designed to play on most manual turntables.
- Track Listing:
- Side A: “A Whole New World”
- Side B: “One Jump Ahead”
- Whether you’re reliving the magic carpet ride romance or the high-energy marketplace chase, both tracks capture the heart and adventure of Agrabah in a format that’s as collectible as it is playable.
- Tiny Vinyl records are designed for manual turntables. Playback may be limited on automatic players that cannot disable auto-stop or have tonearms that cannot reach close to the center.
- In addition to being adorable display pieces, Tiny Vinyl releases are crafted using renewable resources, making them a more environmentally conscious option for collectors.
- The record officially releases on May 15, with pre-orders estimated to arrive between May 18–21.
- For fans who grew up singing along to Aladdin’s unforgettable soundtrack, this miniature pressing offers a fun, display-worthy way to celebrate the music, whether it’s spinning on your turntable or sitting proudly alongside your Disney collection.
