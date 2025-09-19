It's Time to Return to Pandora: Tickets Available Now for Theatrical Re-Release of "Avatar: The Way of Water"

The week-long engagement begins October 3rd.
We are exactly 3 months away from being welcomed back to Pandora in Avatar: Fire and Ash! Fans wanting to catch Avatar: The Way of Water ahead of the premiere can now buy tickets for when the film heads back to theaters next month.

What’s Happening:

  • James Cameron’s massive blockbuster series Avatar is set to invite guests back into Pandora for another epic adventure.
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash will introduce fans to a new volcanic Na’vi tribe as well as the Wind Traders, which we got a first look at when the first trailer debuted back in July.
  • Following up the highly successful Avatar: The Way of Water, the 2022 film went on to gross over $2.3 billion at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing film of all time.
  • It sits behind only Avengers: Endgame at nearly $2.8 billion and the original Avatar at over $2.9 billion.
  • Ahead of the release of Fire and Ash, The Way of Water is swimming back into theaters!
  • Set to return on October 3rd, tickets for the Avatar sequel are available now!
  • The special engagement is set to run for only a week, which includes 3D and IMAX showings at theaters across the country.
  • For those looking to grab tickets to Avatar: The Way of Water, you can grab your tickets now on Fandango.

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th, 2025.

Avatar at Disneyland:

  • As a part of the ever changing experiences found at the Disneyland Resort, a new Avatar-themed area is set to take over part of Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure Park.
  • The new experience will not be a copy of the successful Disney’s Animal Kingdom land, taking inspiration from the series’ previous and upcoming entries.
  • Monsters, Inc.: Mike & Sulley to the Rescue will close permanently early next year as the park prepares to welcome guests to Pandora.

