It's Time to Return to Pandora: Tickets Available Now for Theatrical Re-Release of "Avatar: The Way of Water"

We are exactly 3 months away from being welcomed back to Pandora in Avatar: Fire and Ash! Fans wanting to catch Avatar: The Way of Water ahead of the premiere can now buy tickets for when the film heads back to theaters next month.

What’s Happening:

James Cameron’s massive blockbuster series Avatar is set to invite guests back into Pandora for another epic adventure.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will introduce fans to a new volcanic Na'vi tribe as well as the Wind Traders, which we got a first look at when the first trailer

Following up the highly successful Avatar: The Way of Water, the 2022 film went on to gross over $2.3 billion at the box office, becoming the third highest grossing film of all time.

It sits behind only Avengers: Endgame

Ahead of the release of Fire and Ash, The Way of Water is swimming back into theaters!

Set to return on October 3rd, tickets for the Avatar sequel are available now!

The special engagement is set to run for only a week, which includes 3D and IMAX showings at theaters across the country.

For those looking to grab tickets to Avatar: The Way of Water, you can grab your tickets now on Fandango

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19th, 2025.

